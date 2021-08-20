Dwarka-Dutta Mandir stretch included in Bharatmala scheme

NASHIK: The stretch between Dwarka Chowk and Dutt Mandir on Nashik-Pune highway where a flyover is proposed has been included in the Bharatmala scheme. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday made a tweet in this regard. There is a need of the flyover in this area to curb the rising road accidents.

MP Hemant Godse followed up the matter with the Central government. Mumbai-Agra and Nashik-Pune highways come together at Dwarka Chowk. There is a vehicular rush on the highway from Dwarka to Pune. A large number of vehicles head to Nashik Road, Sinnar, Shirdi. This is the busiest road in the city. As a result, there is a constant traffic jam between Dwarka Chowk and Dutta Mandir signal.

To address the traffic jam issue, MP Godse had met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and explained to him the need for a flyover in the area. Gadkari had made it clear that he would approve the proposed flyover in principle and provide funds of around Rs 500 crore.

However, as the road falls within the municipal limits, a technical issue arose as to who would fund the work. Meanwhile, a detailed report on the work of the Dwarka-Dutta Mandir flyover was also prepared. MP Godse had urged the NHAI to send the recommendation to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in an effort to get the road included in the Bharatmala scheme.

"In Nagpur city, there is a road, a flyover on the road and a metro on it. Efforts are being made that the metro administration and the National Highways Authority of India should jointly plan to bring the concept of flyover and metro along the Dwarka-Dutta Mandir flyover."- Hemant Godse, MP