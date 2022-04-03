Dust at Ghoti-Sinnar road crossing

NASHIK: The Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway has made prosperous many people in the district, while distressed many farmers and citizens in the area. On Samruddhi Highway, there is a crossing on Ghoti-Sinnar road near Pimpalgaon Mor and Dhamani village. The work of the Expressway is in progress but the roads in the vicinity of the Expressway are devastated. It has created dust in the area.

Heavy vehicles for highway construction are making it difficult for the nearby villagers to travel on these routes. Stones brought for crushing often fall from trucks injuring the passing motorist. The dusty roads make it even more dangerous for people to even walk on these roads.

Three two-wheelers have fallen due to stones falling on the road section at the crossing. Fortunately, no major accident has taken place yet. The road section near the expressway is the only patch that is destroyed. Other sides of the road are in good condition. It makes the new drivers on the route confused and there is a possibility of a major accident.

Effect on agriculture

Huge dusty winds have affected crops in the area. Already the farmers in the area are hit by the unseasonal rains in the area. They have hopes on the rabbi crop they have taken after suffering back to back losses. Due to the accumulation of dust on the leaves of the crops, the plants are drying. The flower buds are getting burnt. Employees, students, devotees, tourists, and local farmers are struggling daily to cross this road.