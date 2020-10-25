Dussehra: The triumphs of good over evil

Nashik: This year's Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami is being celebrated in a simple manner and adhering to the social distancing norms today due to the ongoing crisis that has put the whole world to a standstill. However one can always inculcate wisdom from each festival, and learn more about the festival.



Dussehra represents the victory of Lord Ram over king of demon, Ravan, in the historic battle of Ramayana. Lord Ram defeated Ravan and rescued his wife Sita from his captivity. The word Dussehra comes from two Sanskrit words - 'dasha' that symbolises the ten heads of Ravan, and 'hara', which means ‘to defeat'.



Vijayadashami is observed for different reasons and celebrated differently in various parts in India. In the southern, eastern, north-eastern, and some northern states of India, Vijayadashami marks the end of Durga Puja, remembering goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo demon Mahishasura to restore and protect dharma. In the northern, central and western states, the festival is called Dussehra (also spelled Dasara, Dashahara).

They mark the victory of good over evil, and celebrate the win of Lord Ram. One of the ancient traditions includes worshipping of commodities on the day of Dussehra. During old times, kings used to worship their weapons. Farmers worship their tools, and students worship their books, pens etc.

This festival teaches is that our ego won't lead us anywhere. It also portrays how overconfidence and ignorance can cost us our life.



“People should learn from this festival, especially Dusshera, that one should never be too proud and overconfident as this will lead to their downfall. One should be empathetic towards other, and always be good to others. One needs to be fully conscious (aware) of their own self. Even if someone isn't behaving nicely, one should never think bad about them.



If we look at Covid-19, people need to be more aware, cautious and careful as their ignorance won't help the world to recover,” said Kavita Chingre, priestess, Renuka Mata Mandir.