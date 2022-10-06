Dussehra Sanchalan by RSS in parts of city

Citizens of the locality also took an active part in the Shastra Pujan ritual along with volunteers. During the festival, volunteers performed physical demonstrations like Pratyut Prachalanam, collective equality, Danda, Surya Namaskar, and Niryuddha. After this various speakers guided the volunteers as well as the citizens present.

According to the tradition of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the route marches were organised at 21 places including Makhmalabad, Amritdham, Panchavati, Bhadrakali, RK, Satpur, Mahatma Nagar, Gangapur Road, Indira Nagar Cidco, Jail Road, Nashik Road, Bhagur and some other parts of the city. On the streets of the city, rangolis were drawn to welcome the volunteers. Also, the people expressed their love for the Sangh by showering flowers.

Nashik District Bar Association president Adv Nitin Thakre, Principal Dr VB Gaikwad, Rajesh Khapli, Dr Ashok Thorat, Nrisinh Kripa Prabhu and some prominent guests of the city were present in the route marches. There were 2087 volunteers including 1610 Swayamsevaks in full uniform in the route marches held in different parts of the city.