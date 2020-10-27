DSO acquires seven new ration godowns

<p>* Storage capacity will increase to 50K MT by Dec end</p><p>* Safe storing and timely supply of foodgrains will no longer be an issue</p><p>NASHIK :</p><p>The District Supply Office (DSO) -- which was in a dilemma as to where to store the surplus foodgrains received from the government in the Corona crisis -- has now somewhat solved the problem.</p>.<p>The DSO has taken possession of 7 out of 13 newly constructed godowns in the district, thus enhancing its ration storage capacity from the existing 18000 metric tonnes to 20000 MT as of today, and by December end to 50,000 MT. </p>