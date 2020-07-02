DSO procures 1.23 lakh MT of foodgrains in three months

NASHIK :

The disrict supply office has lifted 1,23,703 metric tonnes of foodgrains from the central pool in the last three months of April, May and June for free as well as distribution under various subsidized schemes. The procurement included 81,222 MT of rice and 42,480 MT of wheat.

Meanwhile, the central government has given extension to all the three PDS schemes including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) till November.

Due to the dire situation caused by the Corona, the central government provided wheat and rice at the subsidized rate of Rs 8 and Rs 12 per kg to APL card holders along with regular schemes.

Also, free rice scheme was effectively implemented for those who do not have ration cards. Besides, it was also decided in May to give 5 kg of free rice and 1 kg of gram to the regular ration card holders. Pulses are also being distributed accordingly.

The highest procurement of foodgrains in all the three months was initiated in May. The wheat requirement of the district for the month of May was 19,140 MT, while 15,938 MT of wheat was lifted by the supply office. Out of the total requirement of 32,074 MT, 29,364 MT of rice has also been lifted during the same month.

In April, 12,037 MT of wheat and 25,228 MT of rice was procured for distribution, while in June, 14,505 MT of wheat and 26,630 MT of rice foodgrains were lifted.

As per the package, beneficiaries sans ration card were provided 5 kg of rice for free after verifying their Aadhaar Card as valid ID proof. While as per the monthly distribution of food grains schemes, at 2600 ration shops in the district, 26 kg wheat and 9 kg of rice was being distributed to Antyoday card holders, 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) and 3 kg wheat and 2 kg rice to Saffron card holders.