Dry weather, rain forecast in Madhya Maharashtra

"Rains forecast at isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan and Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dry weather likely today and tomorrow in both of these regions. Rains at isolated places forecast in Marathwada on April 20. While dry weather will prevail from today for the next three days, In Marathwada rains predicted for the next two days and dry weather for next two days. While in Vidarbha heat wave conditions predicted from April 18 for the next three days," the IMD forecast yesterday.

In the meantime, Nashik recorded a minimum temperature at 18.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature hovering above 38 degrees for the last couple of days soared close to 40 degrees at 37.6. Chandrapur in the state was hottest at 43.0 degree Celsius. Neighbouring Malegaon recorded a maximum temperature of 42.6.

Heat wave will make a comeback over most parts of Rajasthan, parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Isolated pockets of these States may witness severe heat wave. There is a silver lining as parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra may receive scattered thunderstorm or light rain between April 20 and 21st.