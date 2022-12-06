Dry weather for next few days

Nashik
After recording low temperature at 9.2 degrees Celsius in the city so far this season, the night temeperature graudually rose to 15.0 degrees Celsius in the last couple of days and yesterday a minimum temperature at 15.4 degrees Celsius was recorded in the city.
The city is witnessing cloudy weather condtions for the last two days with brif spells at scattered places in the district. In the grape belt Niphad, the night temperature is hovering around 9.0 degrees. Yesterday it recorded a minimum temperature at 9.9 degrees after recording 9.6 degrees on Sunday.
The Skymetweather has predicted warm days to continue over Maharashtra. Maximum temperature in Nashik is in the thirties. Yesterday the day temperature was recorded at 31.3, Oo Sunday it was at 30.4 and on Saturday at 31.3 degrees Celsius.
Konkan and Goa and parts of Vidarbha are the warmest as of now. Although the month of November and December do not witness any significant rain activities over Maharashtra, but northerly and northeasterly cool and dry winds tend to drop the temperatures.
Until now, There is no any strong Western disturbance approaching Western Himalayas which would have dumped heavy snowfall. That is why, the northerly and north easterly winds do not have the required cooling impact."We do not expect any significant relief for these states during the next few days. However, minimum may drop over parts of Gujarat and Vidarbha from December 6 or 7.
This fall though, in temperature will not be enough to bring the winter chill. Drop in minimum is essential for Rabi crops." stated weather agency, Weather is expected to remain dry for at least next one week for Maharashtra. There is a silver lining as scattered light rain activities are possible over parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat between December 10 and 13. The depression which is developing over Bay of Bengal will crossover to Arabian Sea and gradually move in North Northwest direction. A trough may develop from west Central Arabian Sea to South Gujarat leading to these rain activities.