Dry patch worrying farmers in district

* Farmers fear resowing

*Light drizzles in city, district

NASHIK :

The rains which been lashing Konkan, Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, however, have turned their back on North Maharashtra. On Monday the city and isolated places of the district witnessed light drizzles adding to the worries of farmers who are now posing to a danger of resowing.

The India Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in July. The forecast became true to big extent as barring North Maharashtra most of the regions in the state have been receiving good rainfall.

The long break by the monsoon in most of the tehsils in the district has made the farmers worried. The dry patch of rain has created a fear of double sowing in the Kharif season.

The rice cultivation has almost finished in most of the areas but the drug patch is making the plants dry. Farmers who have access to storage water are providing water to their crops. The farmers with no means of water are praying for rains.

Meanwhile, from July 1 up to July 20, district has received a total of 1982.90 mm (average 132.19 mm) rainfall, with highest rainfall of 620 mm and 197 mm recorded in Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar tehsils respectively.

Normally, skies remain overcast throughout the day on Monday in the city and district areas, however light drizzles are being experienced and sometimes it is very hot in the afternoon.

Igatpuri, which is considered as Cherrapunji of Maharashtra is also lagging behind of its average monthly rainfall. The farmers in these tehsils of Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar mostly rely on paddy cultivation, however declining quantum of rainfall in the area is pushing farmers to delay paddy cultivation while many of the farmers are fearing second sowing due to unsatisfactory spells. Heavy rain is vital during this phase of kharif sowing.

In the mean time, the IMD Pune has predicted scattered rainfall for the next 4 days beginning today in isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra including Nashik.