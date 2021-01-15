Drunkards attack Deshdoot reporter

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: In a highly condemnable incident, some drunken officers and employees of the municipal corporation brutally attacked and manhandled news reporter of Deshdoot when the reporter had gone for reporting at Pathardi Phata area on Wednesday night. </p>.<p>The suspects have been booked under the Prevention of Violence Against Media Persons Act. Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has taken serious note of the incident and has ordered an inquiry. Lalit Bhavsar, Junior Engineer, New Nashik Water Supply Department; Shailesh Ramesh Zite, Akshay Deepak Nikam, Dnyaneshwar Sakharam Shinde are the names of the suspects. </p><p>The four suspects assaulted Deshdoot’s New Nashik representative Nishikant Patil when he saw the suspects having a wet party in the premises of the restricted area of a water tank. They insulted Patil, used vulgar language, and attacked him with an iron pipe. </p><p>The four suspects also snatched his mobile phone and tried to seize his bike. A case has been registered against the four suspects. Further investigation is being conducted by Ashok Nakhate, Assistant Commissioner of Police. </p><p>Meanwhile, Deshdoot has demanded that the Municipal Commissioner should take stern action against the concerned in this case. As per the demand, the commissioner has directed the Superintendent of Water Supply Sandeep Nalawade to inquire into the incident and submit a report immediately.</p>