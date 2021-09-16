Drug free region a priority: Dr Shekhar

NASHIK: A few days ago, Dr BG Shekhar Patil, Deputy Inspector General of Nashik Range, took up the agenda of freeing the farmers from money laundering and drug free zone. For the first time since taking office, he visited the Daily Deshdoot’s Vishesh Samvad Katta.

On this occasion, the Executive Editor of the Deshdoot and Deshdoot Times Dr. Vaishali Balajiwale interacted with Deputy Inspector General of the Range BG Shekhar Patil. He expressed that the police should be the primary sensitive in these dialogues it can help investigation of many crimes. At the same time, it is necessary to create a respectful fear, as the saying goes, “Greet the good and restrain the bad”, Dr Patil said.

Speaking of Nashik district, the people of the district are encouraging. When a person is encouraged, he tries to do a very good job. At the same time, there are people in the district who stand behind good officials.

Speaking on the topic of road safety, Dr. Shekhar Patil said, “Recognizing the need for road safety, we have come up with a proposal for the eight road related departments to come together and take measures and submit that proposal to the government.”

The state government also issued a ruling in this regard and started implementation of public awareness. It consisted of Public Works Department, Health Department, Education Department, Local Self Government Institutions, Transport Branch and Transport Department. As a result, the road safety fortnight has been declared and various awards are being given by the government.

Not only the police or the government need to take measures to prevent accidents, but also the citizens themselves should take initiative in this regard, Expressed by Shekhar Patil. While working in the training institute, Dr. Shekhar Patil conducted good workshops to train various officers. Training is very important to be a good officer. Currently the outline of training is also changing over time. Officers must be trained accordingly. Officers and staff of the police department must remain calm while investigating the crime. With that in mind, training camps are conducted by psychiatrists, he informed.

The DIG Dr. Patil, who has obtained the degree of Vidyavachaspati on the subject of crime, has written a total of nine books. His Shodh, Pratishodh, Pratibimb, Ranjoi are some of the famous books. He has written these books by taking time out from his daily work. He was the President of Daksh Maharashtra State Police Sahitya Sammelan held in 2019.

While working in the social sector, the Shekhar Patil couple taught mathematics and science to the underprivileged children through non-governmental organizations. While working in the State Reserve Police Force, he carried out the campaign of planting trees in 19 centers of the State Reserve Police Force in the state. The total number of these trees is seven lakh.