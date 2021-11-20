Drop watergrace contract

NASHIK: The all-party councilors were aggressive in the General Assembly to cancel the Watergrace Sweepers contract, while demanding an inquiry and action. The Bharatiya Janata Party senior corporator Dinkar Patil supported the job recruitment proposal and said that recruitment has not been done in the municipal corporation for the last several years, which is affecting the work.

He, meanwhile, alleged collusion between the cleaning staff contractor and municipal officials, and demanded immediate cancellation of the contract given to Watergrace Company, raising the question of why no action was being taken against the contractor. It was strongly supported by all the opposition parties.

The contractor has to give Rs. 24,000 salary but he is giving only Rs. 10,000 to workers. The Solid Waste Management Director Dr. Awesh Palod has taken charge for four months; he has not taken any action yet. There was a demand for cancellation of the contract by filing a case against the contractor of Watergrace Company.

Opposition leader Ajay Boraste also demanded transparency in the by-elections. The Mahavikas Aghadi government is positive for Nashik. The question was raised as to why the proposal was not approved in 2017 when the BJP government was in power.

Four members, including Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite, had written a letter asking for today’s special general body meeting, but Gite did not take part in the discussion. Meanwhile, Speaker Ganesh Gite was occasionally discussing with Leader of Opposition Ajay Boraste and Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde.