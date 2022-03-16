Drop in onion prices

MANMAD: While last week, the unseasonal rains caused losses to the standing crops, this week’s drop in the prices has turned out to be a reason to increase the woes of the farmers.

The onion prices at Agriculture Produce Market Committee, Manmad last fortnight, were Rs 21 per kg. This price has dropped to Rs 6.50 on Tuesday (March 15). The farmers have spent more on the production than the returns they are getting.

Onions are considered to be a cash crop, and thus farmers in the region of Manmad, Nandgaon, had sown onion on a large scale. Heavy rainfall last monsoon has caused losses to the stored summer onion and the onion saplings.

The per acreage harvest of onion has reduced to 15 to 20% of the average normal. Last few days, the prices had improved to a high of Rs 2,686, a low of Rs 751, and an average of Rs 2,225 for a quintal. This has brightened the hopes of farmers.

However, the picture has changed within a fortnight as the prices have reduced to an average of Rs 654 per quintal. The reason for the fall is said to be an increased supply of summer onion in the market. Increased supply and lesser demand have resulted in a fall in prices.

Farmers who have been suffering due to vagaries of nature, as well as the demand-supply ratio for the prices, are now asking that if the prices of other commodities can be decided by their manufacturers, why can’t the farmers do so with their produce.