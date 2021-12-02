Drop in mercury after cold winds sweep Nashik

NASHIK: Following incessant overnight rainfall, Icy cold winds swept the district on Thursday as the daytime temperature dropped in Nashik and adjoining areas. Meanwhile, 1.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the city yesterday. The city has been experiencing cold weather conditions for the last few days. Nashik residents are experiencing strange weather for the last two days as it has been getting colder along with the winter rains.

The mercury level in Nashik city dropped to 13.9 degrees from Wednesday’s 19.2 degrees Celsius due to unseasonal rains and winter chill. The maximum and minimum temperature of Nashik was almost the same on December 1. During the last two days, the sun did not shine and the sky remained overcast.

This season Nashikites experienced a different atmosphere, a combination of icy cold breeze and drizzles. Amidst the changing weather condition, many people reached the sweater shops in the Shalimar area and bought warm clothes. Naved Sheikh, a trader from here said, Now that the cold snap has intensified, consumers have started flocking the market. There is an increase of 25 to 30% in business transactions for winter clothes over the previous year.

In the new fashion age, a variety of warm and attractive clothes are decked for sale. There is a strong demand for ladies jerking for women and girls, ladies special woolen jackets, as well as hoodies for men or boys and leather jackets, are also getting a good response.

According to the traders, a large number of youngsters are coming for shopping as compared to other age groups. The sharp rise in fuel prices has led to a sharp rise in the cost of garments too, the traders opined. Harish Jadhav, a youngster said, “Currently, most people are buying jackets and hoodies,”. The middle class is not keen on buying as there is a huge increase in prices.

Nashik breaks all time 24-hour rainfall record

The city of Nashik has broken the record of 24 hours of rainfall in December. The previous record was 31 mm on 16th December 1967. Now the new record is 63.8 mm on 2nd December 2021. Also, Nashik city’s all-time record for the whole month of December is 97.4 mm of rainfall in 1967. Now, 63.8 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Nashik to date in December. The previous all-time rainfall record for December month in Nashik is likely to be broken as there are still 28 days to go to the end of December month.