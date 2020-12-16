Deshdoot Times

Drop in farmer suicides

Task force efforts bear fruit
Drop in farmer suicides
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
State Government
Farmer suicides
Disrict administration
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com