Drop in EGS labourers by 30K in 15 days

NASHIK :

There is a sharp drop has been registered in the enrolment of labourers at the works under the Employment Guarantee Scheme (EGS). During the last 15 days, as many as 30000 labourers have had to shun works offered under the EGS due to declining works of the water conservation and most importantly, acceleration in the ongoing kharif farming works.

At present 11000 laborers are working under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. If rains pickup pace, a further drop in the number of labourers may be seen in the coming days.

During the lockdown when the rural economy had came to a standstill, the Employment Guarantee Scheme of the state government had came to the rescue of the needy, poor and especially the migrating labourers. It had successfully provided employment to the needy. In a week period the number of labourers under the EGS had jumped from 3000 up to 40000! The long queues were being seen outside the Gram Panchayat offices. Housing, public lavatory, tree plantation, nursery and water conservation works were in full swing in rural parts of the district.

Now as the monsoon has activated, the labourers dependent on the EGS works are now returning to their native places. A major shift of the labourers is being witnessed now a days as demand for labourers for farming works has increased manifold. The farm labourers are also being offered good remuneration.

Meanwhile, the number of EGS workers in the district has dropped to 11,000 and preference to works related to housing, lavatory and nursery is being given by the district administration.

Taluka-wise number of labourers

Baglan - 931

Chandwad - 615

Deola - 154

Dindori - 624

Igatpuri - 718

Kalwan - 749

Malegaon - 425

Nandgaon - 563

Nashik - 118

Niphad - 335

Peth - 1104

Sinnar - 163

Surgana - 2352

Trimbakeshwar - 1493

Yeola - 939