Drones to keep watch on illegal mining
Deshdoot Times

Drones to keep watch on illegal mining

First in Nashik in the state

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The district administration is receiving a large number of complaints of illegal excavation and transportation in Nashik district.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com