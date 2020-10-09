Drones to keep watch on illegal mining

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br></p><p>The district administration is receiving a large number of complaints of illegal excavation and transportation in Nashik district.</p>.<p>Accordingly, the district administration will keep a close eye on the excavators and transporters using drone technology, informed District Collector Suraj Mandhare.</p><p>Speaking further, District Collector Mandhare said, the state government has appointed Shaurya Infotech Pvt Ltd to monitor illegal excavations and illegal transportation. Accordingly, drones system will be implemented in all the districts of the state.<br><br>This drone system was first introduced in our Nashik district. This system will help in verifying the boundaries of the quarry and determining the geographical context by photographing the quarry.<br><br>Aerial surveys will also be conducted at regular intervals to analyze the operation of the mines.<br><br>Using this technology will help curb illegal excavation and transportation effectively, exuded confidence by Mandhare. <br><br>He has also mentioned that the government's revenue will also increase.</p>