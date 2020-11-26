Deshdoot Times

Drones to bring 1429 villages on digital map

Drones to determine property ownership and demarcation
Drones to bring 1429 villages on digital map
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
Drones
Maps of villages
demarcation
property ow
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com