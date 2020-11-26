Drones to bring 1429 villages on digital map

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>For the first time since Independence, as many as 1,429 villages in the district will be surveyed by drones to determine property ownership and demarcation. The residents of these villages lack formal ownership records and documents except tax receipts issued by the gram panchayats.</p>.<p>Hence, banks are unwilling to grant loans on such properties. Lack of a firm title and demarcation of properties also causes disputes. Through this, updated maps of the properties will be created. As a result, properties in rural areas will also be granted sanads (ownership documents) and property cards. </p><p>The pre-British era property survey was conducted in 1930. This is the first survey of properties since Independence, and the government has now launched a Gaothan Jamabandi project in the entire state of Maharashtra to ascertain these properties. Accordingly, all the villages will be surveyed by drones, and maps of Villages will be prepared accordingly. </p><p>This will directly benefit the citizens and everyone will get property cards and sanads. Therefore the citizens of this village can also pledge their property, and banks can also lend from it. Because in the present situation, as per Gram Panchayat’s Specimen-8, there cannot be the mortgage of properties. Hence banks also do not lend. </p><p>Now this question will not arise from here on. The sanad was being issued on a plain paper. But that will not happen now. As this is a very important document, high-quality beautiful prints will be printed at India Security Press. This paper cannot be copied. </p><p>Moreover, it can last for at least the next 100 years. The mapping will generate formal ownership records of properties, ensure land-use planning, create liquid assets for villagers on properties worth thousands of crores, resolve disputes, and help move towards clearer land titles. Drones to bring 1429 villages on a digital map in villages where no surveys have been conducted, gram panchayats maintain registers of the property, but no spatial information exists. </p><p>The land records will be geo-referenced and digitised, and the mapping will make planning easy for government agencies. Other benefits include better planning of infra projects, scientific valuation of land, and updated property tax records.</p>