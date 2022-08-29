Drone hovers over Artillery Center

NASHIK ROAD: Despite the ban on flying drones in the territory of ​​the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Gandhinagar, which is located on the Nashik Pune highway, military officials noticed that the drone was flying in the area. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in the Upnagar police station in this matter and the police are searching thoroughly to find out who the drone belongs.

In this regard, Mandeep Singh Ishwar Singh, an army officer, has filed a complaint at the Upnagar police station. On the 25th around 10:00 pm, the duty operator Nayak Journal Singh told Singh that a drone was flying in the vicinity of the Combat Army Aviation Training School and that he had received a call from Major Ashish that a drone was flying in the area of ​​his CATS.

After Mandeep Singh confirmed that the drone was hovering at a height of 800 feet, he immediately informed Base Security Officer Lt Col V Rawat about the drone and sought permission to shoot it down. In the meantime, the said drone left the area.

Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh immediately came to the Upnagar police station and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case and further investigation is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Rakesh Bhamre under the guidance of senior Police Inspector Nilesh Mainkar.

Despite the ban on flying drones in the military territory, a thorough investigation is being conducted as to how the said drone came into the military territory.