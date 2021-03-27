Driving training to 25 people in a single day

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The State Transport Commissionerate has fixed a quota for transport officials about the number of the driving tests in a single day. Similarly, the quota of trainers for motor driving schools has also been fixed and it is understood that one coach can train only 25 people in a day. The motor driving school imparts scientific training to novice drivers. </p>.<p>However, in many places, three to four trainees are taken in a batch. So they don’t get enough time. Also, the concerned trainee is awarded Driver Training Certificate (Sample 5) and Fuel Saving Certificate (Sample 5A) after undergoing training in the motor driving school. The motor driving school instructors and trainees have been found to be busy. It has become clear that the number of trainers is less than the number of trainees.</p><p> Therefore, Transport Commissionerate decided to impose restrictions on it. It has now been decided that only 25 candidates should be trained by one trainee. If a training institute has a separate vehicle and trainer available only for giving Form 5A, then a maximum of 30 certificates can be issued in such cases. This decision will be implemented from May 1, 2021.</p>