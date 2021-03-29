Driving licence test is no more an easy ride

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: People will now have to pass a difficult test for a driving licence. Only those who get 69% marks in this exam will get eligible for a licence. Also, drivers need to have good control over their vehicles when reversing three and four wheelers. </p>.<p>Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed about this. Drivers need to have skills to prevent road accidents. Therefore, testing the drivers for a licence has been made difficult. This includes reversing gear, reversing the vehicle without stumbling when there is less space on the left-right side. </p><p>The driver will be tested on all these matters. It has been made mandatory to get 69% marks for passing the licence test, and orders have been issued to all the divisional transport offices. The driver will have to drive the vehicle in reverse. Space on both sides will get limited.</p><p>In such a case, there will be a rule that the vehicle has to be withdrawn directly and without stumbling. This is as per the provisions of Motor Vehicle Rules 1989. Yabab’s information will be displayed on the LED screen near the driving test track.</p>