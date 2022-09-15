Driver escapes as Omni van catches fire

NASHIK: A driver managed to escape after his Omni van caught fire in Dwarka Chowk on Wednesday evening. The alertness of local people averted a major mishap. A person named Anil Jadhav owns an electrical goods shop.

Yesterday, while he was on his way to Adgaon Naka after passing through Lekha Nagar, his white-colour Maruti Omni suddenly caught fire when it reached Dwarka Chowk. The incident occurred around 5.30 pm in the evening.

People at the site alerted the driver that there was a flame under his vehicle. The driver promptly go down from his vehicle and noticed the fire. Local citizens as well as rickshaw driver Shabbir Shaikh and others immediately started rescue operations and brought the fire under control.

As soon as the police informed the fire brigade, the fire tenders also arrived. They completely brought the fire under control and thanked the local citizens for their alertness. A major mishap was averted but the vehicle was severely damaged.