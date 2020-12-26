Dress code for NMC employees; No Jeans or T-shirt

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>Jeans and Tshirt may mean stress-free wear for some, but they are no longer suitable office attire for Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) employees. Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has recently issued orders to implement the government order asking its employees to wear formal attire. </p>.<p>The NMC employees are not allowed to wear the humble slippers to the office, as per the new dress code. Also, all employees must wear khadi clothes once a week to encourage the use of handspun. It has been observed that several officials/staff do not wear attire suitable for government employees. Hence, the image of government staff gets sullied among people.</p><p> If government employees' dress code is inappropriate, shoddy, or unclean, it also has an indirect effect on his/her overall work. According to the new dress code, all women employees are expected to wear either sarees, salwar kameez or churidars, a dupatta, or formal trousers with either a kurta or a formal shirt. Men are expected to wear a formal shirt with trousers. </p><p>Wearing jeans and T-shirts or dark coloured, printed, or embroidered clothes banned for all the employees. Clothes with deep colours and strange embroidery patterns or pictures should not be worn. The order also details the kind of footwear employees are expected to wear — formal shoes or sandals, and definitely no slippers. </p><p>Women employees should wear chappals, sandals or shoes, while men should wear shoes or sandals. Moreover, to encourage the use of khadi, the Municipal Commissioner has also asked employees to wear khadi clothes at least once a week. It has been made mandatory for employees to wear their identity cards in the office.</p>