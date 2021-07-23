Dream of 36,000 families in Nashik division comes true

NASHIK: The dream of owning a home of 36,208 families belonging to Scheduled Caste in five districts of Nashik Division namely Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar has come true in the form of Ramai Awas Yojana of the Social Justice Department. Currently, the construction of 25028 houses is in progress. A total of 5008 houses have been completed in Nashik district (city, rural and municipality) under Ramai Awas Yojana. The work of 9,374 households is in progress.

In Dhule district, 4,317 houses have been completed. Work on 3,301 households is in progress, 3,193 houses have been completed in the Nandurbar district. Work on 770 houses is in progress in Jalgaon district 13,264 houses have been completed. The work of 6,718 households is in progress, while 10426 houses have been completed in the Ahmednagar district and work on 4865 houses is in progress.

The state government has launched Ramai Awas Yojana in the year 2009 for the families belonging to Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhists. In order to uplift the living standards of the Scheduled Castes and Neo-Buddhist families and to solve their shelter problem, 269 square feet pucca houses are being built in rural and urban areas on their own land or on the site of a raw house. The scheme is implemented through District Rural Development Agency for rural areas, Nagar Parishad, Municipal Council and Municipal Corporation for urban areas.

Beneficiaries whose names are not in the Socio-Economic Caste Survey - 2011 list. But, the beneficiaries who need a house. If the names of such beneficiaries are in Form-D, those beneficiaries are selected. The scheme provides financial assistance for the construction of new pucca houses to families with raw houses. 1.32 lakh for rural construction and 1.42 lakh for Naxal-affected hilly areas and 2.50 thousand for Municipal Council/ Nagar Parishad and Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Development Authority.

Through MGNREGA, the beneficiary gets 90 days of employment. Separate financial provision has been made for the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat Mission. The annual income limit of the applicant’s family is Rs. 1 lakh for the rural area, Rs. 1.50 lakh for Nagar Parishad, Municipal Council are and Rs. 2 lakh for the municipal area and Mumbai Metropolitan Development Authority area.

The benefit of this scheme is given to only one person in the family. Beneficiaries should not have availed of other government housing schemes. As per the Government Resolution of Rural Development Department dated December 30th, 2015, Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay Gharkul Land Purchase Financing Scheme has been started. For the benefit of the scheme, one should contact the Panchayat Samiti or the District Rural Development Agency at the taluka level for the rural areas as well as the Assistant Commissioner, Social Welfare Office for the city.