DEOLALI CAMP: Shivyuva Pratishthan Samajik Sanstha has organised an online drawing competition for school students on the occasion of Ganeshotsav. The competition aims to keep the students connected to art and craft amid the pandemic. Such competitions will help students explore the world of art even more as they spend more time at home due to the pandemic.

The participants can submit their work by 19th September(noon). The competition is open for all with zero participation cost. The cash prize for first place is Rs.1,111, Rs.777, for the second place, and Rs.444 for third place. Three students from each group with receive a consolation price of Rs.201. All winners will get souvenirs and certificates. For participation, the student needs to send his/her details (name, school name, address, and mobile number) in bold letters and the work’s photo on Whatsapp number of mail Id mentioned below.

The winners will be declared on Whatsapp. President Pramod Mojad has appealed to the citizens to consider this initiative as a messenger rather than a competition.

Contact number: 8766613774/8975589898/9881871187.

Mail Id: shivyuvapratishthan@gmail.com.

For Class 5th to 7th

*lGanpati decoration at my home

*Parents performing Ganpati Aarti

*Decoration promoting Covid-19 restrictions

*Preserving environment: need of the hour

*Beti Bachao - Beti Padhao

For Class 8th to 10th

*Saluting the Covid-19 warriors

*Decorations by Mandals promoting Covid-19 restrictions

*Decoration depicting ill-effects of the pandemic

*Ganpati’s procession amid pandemic

*Use a helmet, save lives