Draw of lots to be held on Jan 28

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: After the declaration of results of the Gram Panchayat elections, the draw of lots will be held on Thursday, January 28, to decide over the reservation for the post of Sarpanch of 810 Gram Panchayats in 11 talukas of the district. Results of 565 Gram Panchayats in the district were declared on Monday (Jan 18). </p>.<p>The focus is on who would be the Sarpanch of the village. Accordingly, the draw of lots will be held for reservation of the Sarpanch post of 810 Gram Panchayats for 11 talukas, namely, five talukas in partially scheduled areas and six talukas in non-scheduled areas in Nashik district. The elections for 55 Gram Panchayats were held unopposed.</p><p>The Election Commission cancelled the elections at Umrane in Deola taluka. The rural development department has also announced the date of draw of lots to decide over reservation of the Sarpanch posts of 621 Gram Panchayats. The reservation for the post of Sarpanch of 1,385 Gram Panchayats will be announced in the district for a period of five years from April 1, 2020, to March 31, 2025. </p><p>Apart from the reservation of 575 Gram Panchayats for the four scheduled areas of Peth, Surgana, Kalwan, and Trimbakeshwar, the draw of lots will be held for 810 Gram Panchayats for the remaining 11 talukas. The powers to conduct the draw of lots has been given at the tehsildar level. Following this, the election for the post of female Sarpanch will be held.</p>