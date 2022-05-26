Draw of lots for women’s wards on May 31

NASHIK: The State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the final ward structure for the Municipal Corporation elections. After that, except Mumbai, a programme for the draw of lots for reservation of women’s wards will be announced for the municipal corporations of Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar, Ulhasnagar, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Solapur, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kalyan, Dombivali and Thane.

Accordingly, the reservation of women’s wards belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be announced on May 31. The Nashik Municipal Corporation has started preparations for this.

In this context, notification will be issued on May 27. The draft prabhag-wise reservation will be released on the second day after the announcement of women’s reservation. Objections and suggestions will be invited from June 1 to 6. After considering the objections, the final reservation will be announced and it will be finalized and published on June 13.

Once the reservation is finalized, the election process will take about a month and a half. Therefore, elections are expected to be held in September or early October. Meanwhile, the hearing on OBC political reservation in Maharashtra will be held in the Supreme Court on June 12. Until then, it will be necessary to see whether the state government will prepare and submit triple test and imperial data.

Government of Maharashtra has appointed Banthia Commission for OBC reservation. As per the order of the apex court, the SEC has expedited the election process of Municipal Corporations in the state including Nashik. The reservation for Scheduled Castes (women), Scheduled Tribes (women) and General (women) will be released on May 31.

Following the directions of the court, the SEC has announced the final ward structure of Nashik Municipal Corporation on May 14. As per the order of the Supreme Court, the State Election Commission has expedited the election process of 13 Municipal Corporations in the state, including Nashik.

The programme

Publication of notice for reservation lottery - 27 May 2022

Lottery for determination of reserved seat- 31 May

Publication of draft prabhag-wise reservation after the draw of lots - June 1

Deadline for filing objections and suggestions - June 1 to 6

Final reservation publication in Gazette - 13 June

Probable wards for reservation

Scheduled Castes (probably 19 prabhags) Ward nos. 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 34, 35, 39, 41, 42, 43, 44. Scheduled Tribes (probable 10 wards) Ward nos. 1, 2, 3, 4, 7, 11, 27, 28, 34, 44.