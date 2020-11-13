Draft voter list on Nov 17
Deshdoot Times

Draft voter list on Nov 17

The total number of voters stand at 45,97,801 in the district
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
voting
voters list
voters
polling station
draft voter list
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com