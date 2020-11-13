Draft voter list on Nov 17

<p><strong>Nashik</strong>: The Election Commission of India based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2021, has announced a special brief revision programme of the photo-based voter list. Accordingly, integrated draft voter list of Nashik district will be published on Tuesday (Nov 17th).</p> .<p>Claims and objections will be addressed by December 15. Meanwhile, District Collector Suraj Mandhare has informed that the final publication of the voter list will take place on January 15, 2021. He was speaking at a press conference held in the Collectorate. </p><p>Deputy District Collector (Election) Kundan Sonawane, Election Tehsildar Prashant Patil and Administrative Officer Arvind Anturlikar were present on the occasion.</p><p>Giving more information about the voter list revision and reverification programme, Mandhare said, as many as 63 provisional polling stations set up during the Assembly Elections 2019, have been shifted to permanent buildings. In polling stations where the number of voters is more than 1500, the polling stations have been divided and new polling stations have been set up. </p><p>According to the final voter list published on September 25, based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2020, there are 24,01,940 male and 21,95,826 female voters in the district. There are 35 other voters and the total number of voters stand at 45,97,801. </p><p>Under the special brief revision programme of photo voter lists based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2021, as per schedule, a special campaign will be implemented at all polling stations in the district.</p>.<p><strong>Verification programme </strong></p><ul><li><p>Publication of integrated draft voter list: Tuesday, Nov 17 </p></li><li><p>Period of acceptance of claims and objections: Nov 17 to Dec 15</p></li><li><p>Special campaigns: Period for acceptance of claims and objections - Saturdays and Sundays </p></li><li><p>Settlement of claims and objections: January 5, 2021 </p></li><li><p>Verification and printing of draft voter list: Jan 14, 2021 </p></li><li><p>Final publication of voter list: January 15, 2021</p></li></ul>