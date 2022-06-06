Draft voter list on June 17

NASHIK: The programme of publishing voter list for municipal elections has been announced. Accordingly, the prabhag-wise draft voter list will be published on June 17 by Nashik Municipal Corporation. As a result, leaders of various political parties are looking forward to the release of the list.

According to the schedule of the State Election Commission, after the publication of the voter list on June 17, objections and suggestions will be invited on this list from June 17 to 25. The final voter list will be out on July 7 after hearing all the objections.

On behalf of Nashik Municipal Corporation, election machinery has geared up to publish the draft voter list and the corporation’s sevaks are working to prepare ward-wise voter list. Its work is nearing completion. For this, the electoral roll of the existing Assembly elections dated January 1, 2022 and the updated list till June 31, 2022 will be considered. The division-wise draft voter list of all the six divisions will be published on June 17. The final voter list however will be published on July 7 after the objections and suggestions.