Dr. Zankar shifted to central jail

NASHIK: Dr. Vaishali Zankar has been sent to Nashik Road central jail on Wednesday after her bail plea was not heard on the same day. Meanwhile, additional district civil surgeon Dr Kishor Srinivas informed that a cardiologist checked her health.The hearing over the bail plea filed by Dr Zankar could not take place on Wednesday after her lawyer remained absent.

The bail application will now be heard on August 20. Meanwhile, the court granted bail to driver Dnyaneshwar Yeole and primary school teacher Pankaj Deshmane who are co-accused in the case. Dr Zankar was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days on Tuesday. She was admitted to the District Civil Hospital due to ill health.