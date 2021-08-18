Dr Zankar admitted to District Civil Hospital

NASHIK: Education officer Vaishali Zankar-Veer has been admitted to the District Civil Hospital on Tuesday after suffering from high blood pressure. She was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from an educational institution in Thane. Earlier, she was produced before the court on Tuesday on the expiry of his police custody.

She was remanded to judicial custody. Dr Zankar has applied for bail and a hearing on it will be held today. After detained Dr Zankar, the investigating officer interrogated her and released him on bail as she could not be arrested after sunset as she was a woman. However, abusing this freedom, she did not appear in police station.

She was later arrested from a relative's house and was produced before the court on the same day. The court had on Saturday remanded her to police custody for two days. Meanwhile, she is undergoing treatment at the district hospital due to health problems.

The lawyers of Dr Zankar had applied for bail as well as interim bail. However, the court rejected her interim application and remanded her to judicial custody.