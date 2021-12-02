Dr. Uphade’s patent gets nod from IPO

NASHIK: The Principal of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Polytechnic of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj, Dr. DB Uphade and Department of Mechanics, Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT Bombay) Prof MV Rane’s patent has recently been approved by the Indian Patent Office. Demonstrations of devices suitable for industrial use based on this patent are also available.

He was felicitated by Nilima Pawar, General Secretary of the organization. The patent has been granted on the basis of the usability of the subject for the society. This includes converting sea salt water into potable water, evaporating sugarcane juice water for sugar mills, evaporating solids, usually from fruit juice water, in chemical processes of pharma companies, to treat sewage, where evaporation is carried out in one or more layers.

Compression is a technology designed to produce a special compressor that can simultaneously compress water vapor and liquid water. Useful substances are produced using less energy than current technology. That is the purpose of this patent. A license for a table top jaggery machine based on this patent is also ready.

At the same time, a demonstration of a sludge drying machine required in chemical processes based on this patent has also been prepared. The patent has been funded by Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai and Tata Center for Technology Development.

The president of the organization, Dr. Tushar Shewale, General Secretary Nilima Pawar, Speaker Manikrav Boraste, Deputy Speaker Raghonana Ahire, Secretary Dr. Sunilji Dhikale, all members of the Board have congratulated Dr. Uphade for this success.