Dr Pulkundwar to attend Smart City Expo in Spain

Nashik
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar left for a three-day tour to Spain yesterday for the global Smart City Expo. It is understood that he will return to Nashik next Monday.
Meanwhile, since the Municipal Commissioner is on an official tour, no official has however been given the responsibility as the in-charge municipal officer. The responsibility for the important works is with the in-charge additional commissioner Archana Tambe.
Representatives of smart cities from all over the world will gather in Barcelona for the expo and discuss how a smart city should be. The seminar will be held for three days from November 15.
Representatives of Thane, Kalyan Dombivli, and Nagpur smart cities from Maharashtra will also participate in this expo.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde along with Principal Secretary (Urban Development) Sonia Sethi will also be present for this expo.
Dr Pulkundwar has got an opportunity to represent Nashik through the Expo. He will make branding of Nashik from an investment point of view.