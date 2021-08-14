Dr. Pawar’s Aashirwad Yatra to commence on Aug 16th

NASHIK: The four newly appointed cabinet ministers-Narayan Rane, Dr. Bharati Pawar, Dr. Bhagwat Karad, and Kapil Patil will commence their Jan Aashirwad Yatra from the August 16th. They will cover different parts of the state in the yatra. Dr. Bharati Pawar’s Yatra will last from August 16th to 20th, where she will cover a distance of 431 km by visiting the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Palghar, Nashik, Dhule, and Nandurbar.

The Yatra of Kapil Patil, Union Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, and Dr. Bharati Pawar, Union Minister of State for Health, will last from August 16th to 20th. Union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karade’s Yatra will be held from August 16th to 21st. Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Narayan Rane’s Yatra will be held from August 19th to 25th in the Konkan region.

MLA Sanjay Kelkar, head of Yatra, stated that all four ministers will learn about the issues of various sections of society and interact with the Central Government scheme’s beneficiaries. MLA Niranjan Davkhare, MLA Sunil Rane, Ashok Uikey, Pramod Jathar, Rajan Naik are working as coordinators for the yatra.