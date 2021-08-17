Dr Pawar takes Jan Ashirwad Yatra

NASHIK: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharti Pawar on Monday started his Jan Ashirwad Yatra from Palghar. Earlier, she and Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karat worshipped the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Dr Bharti Pawar will travel 431 km covering the five Lok Sabha constituencies of Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts. During the Yatra, she will discuss issues concerning various sections of the society and will also interact with the beneficiaries of the various central government schemes.

The Yatra will pass through Nashik district today, informed Nashik district chief (rural) of BJP Keda Aher. During the Yatra, Dr Pawar will interact with farmers at Ojhar, Pimpalgaon, Shirwade Phata, Wadalibhoi and Mangrul Phata. She will address a media briefing at Chandwad at 2 pm and will visit the Covid centre and vaccination centre here.

Dr Pawar will talk to onion producers and traders at Umrane at 4 pm. A public rally to welcome her will be held at Satana Naka at 6 pm.

She will leave for Nampur from Malegaon in the morning on August 18. After covering Nandurbar and Dhule districts, the Yatra will end at Dhule in the evening on August 20.

Senior BJP leader MLA Jaykumar Raval, MP Dr Heena Gavit, MP Dr Subhash Bhamre and other BJP office bearers will take part in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Dr Aher also informed. In a bid to reach out to the people, four newly inducted BJP ministers – Narayan Rane, Dr Bharti Pawar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil embarked on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in different parts of Maharashtra from Monday.