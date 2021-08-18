Dr Pawar reaches to people

NASHIK: Jan Ashirwad Yatra by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pawar started from Ojhar, Nashik on Tuesday. While addressing a public rally held there, she said, “I will fulfill the responsibility given to me by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

State general secretary MLA Devyani Farande, former Minister Dr. Ashok Uike, MLA Rahul Aher, BJP district president (rural) Keda Aher, Laxman Savji, Nashik president Girish Palve and others were present on the occasion.

She further said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me a great opportunity to serve the people and I will not fall short in serving the people." Earlier, Dr Pawar was welcomed in Nashik city on Monday night by the city BJP unit at Shri Ram Chowk. Speaking at Chandwad, Dr. Pawar said, "We will make every effort to solve the onion and grape issues of the farmers. More than 55 crore Corona vaccines have been administered to people in the country."

In his speech at Ojhar, MLA Pharande thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving Nashik district a ministerial post after 60 years. MLA Rahul Aher expressed confidence that Dr Bharti Pawar will transform Nashik district through the implementation of various schemes of the Center.

Dr Pawar was also felicitated at Pimpalgaon Baswant. The Yatra left for Malegaon via Ojhar, Pimpalgaon, Shirwade Phata. Wadalibhoi and Chandwad.