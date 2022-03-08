Dr Patil new Vice Chancellor of YCMOU

NASHIK: Outgoing Vice Chancellor of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Prof. E. Vayunandan yesterday handed over the reins as Vice Chancellor to Dr P G Patil who also holds the position as Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Phule Rahuri Agricultural University. Until the process for the new Vice-Chancellor is completed, Dr Patil will be the Vice Chancellor of the Open University.

This process was completed yesterday as the tenure of Prof. Vayunandan came to an end. Dr Patil was welcomed on behalf of the university by the outgoing Vice Chancellor Vayunandan. Dr Patil also congratulated Prof. Vayunandan. On the occasion, Registrar Dr Dinesh Bhode, Controller of Examinations B P Patil, Dr Surya Gunjal as well as directors, officers and employees of various departments were present.

Dr Patil received his B.Sc. from Mahatma Phule Rahuri Agricultural University. Tech as well as M.Tech (Post Harvest Engineering) from IIT, Kharagpur and Ph.D. from VNIT, Nagpur. Has been received. He has over 28 years of experience in post-harvest technology value addition, research and development, as well as research management in cotton. Also, the director of the Central Cotton Technology Research Institute, Mumbai, Dr. Dapoli. Dr Balasaheb Sawant is a Professor in Konkan Agricultural University.