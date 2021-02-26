Dr. Derle receives Ph.D.

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Dr. Abhishek Uttamrao Derle from Niphad tehsil of the district received Ph.D. from the University of Turin, Italy (UNITO). He researched Biomedical Sciences and Oncology subject. After completion of M.Sc. at the Insitute of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics (IBB) affiliated to Savitribai Phule University, Dr Abhishek completed his junior research fellowship and senior research fellowship in oncology subject at Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer at Kharghar, Mumbai. </p>.<p>He then got Marie Curie's fellowship while studying at Molecular Biotechnology Centre, University of Turin, Italy, and did research in cancer and diabetes subjects. His thesis was published in Nature Journal. He received his Ph.D. on February 16, 2021. Dr. Rutuja, wife of Dr Abhishek also received a Ph.D. from a university at Germany. Dr Abhishek is the son of Dr Uttamrao Derle, native of Shingve, Niphad tehsil and Dr Seema Derle.</p>