Dr Chahande reviews Jaljeevan, Swachh Bharat Mission

Nashik: Additional Chief Secretary of the State Water and Sanitation Department Dr. Sanjay Chahande visited the Zilla Parishad and reviewed the ongoing work under the Jaljeevan Mission and phase-II of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.



Also, as per the. water supply Form No. 9 from Gram Sevaks in Gram Panchayats, the Additional Chief Secretary himself verified tap connections on the government website.



Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Phase II, a review meeting was organised at Mitra Training Centre of Nashik Water Supply and Sanitation Department in the presence of Arun Baroka, Additional Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Central Government.



Dr. Chahande, who had came for this meeting, visited the district council and reviewed Jaljeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Phase-II. Household plumbing is being done in the state under the Jaljeevan Mission. Dr Chahande on the occasion reviewed online the work done and verified the information as per Form No. 9 from the Gram Panchayat.



At this time, Gram Sevaks from 10 Gram Panchayats of the district were called to the Zilla Parishad in a random manner to verify the records of the tap connection holders as per the record on Form No. 9 on the central government's website. He also instructed to complete the work of plumbing in schools and anganwadis.



As per the government circular on Water Supply Scheme dated 3rd August, 2020, after checking the budgets of more than Rs. 15 lakhs, instructions were given to implement the schemes.



He also instructed the Gram Panchayats to complete the necessary action regarding personal tap connection as per the Government Resolution dated 29th November, 2020 regarding the fund provision in the 15th Finance Commission.



ZP CEO Lina Bansod testified that the Jaljeevan Mission scheme is being implemented in the district with the main objective of getting the pot off the heads of women.



Chief Executive Officer of Dhule Zilla Parishad Vanmathi C, Project Management Controller of State Water and Sanitation Mission Ganesh Wadekar, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Water and Sanitation Department Ishadhin Shelkande, Executive Engineer of Rural Water Supply Department Sunanda Narwade and other officials were present.

