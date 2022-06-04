Dr Balajiwale performs bhumipujan of Save Soil programme

Dandakaranya Nagari (Nashik): Deshdoot Executive Editor Dr Vaishali Balajiwale yesterday performed bhumipujan of the Save Soil programme at Dandakaranya Nagari (KTHM College campus) in key presence of MVPS Principal Dr. V B Gaikwad, Education Officer Prof. S K Shinde, Prof. Dnyaneshwar Kajale, Dr. Yogesh Gangurde, Laxmi Prasad of Isha Foundation, Saurabh Sonawane, Jitu Sharma, Lallit Lodha, Sangeeta Lodha, Sanjay Lodha, Deshdoot’s Personnel Manager Sunil Thakur, Advertising Manager Amol Ghaware, Sandeep Raut and Milind Vaidya among other dignitaries and staff. On the occasion priest Shyam Kulkarni carried out religious rites.

Jaggi Vasudev better known as Sadhguru has arrived in India, traveling around the world to save the soil. He is arriving in Nashik on June 11. He will interact with Nashikites at Dandakaranya Nagari (KTHM College campus). The programme is jointly organised by Daily Deshdoot and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Sanstha (MVPS). The venue of the programme has been named after Dandakaranya Nagari. A grand stage is being set up at the place.

This grand event will be held on June 11 at 4.30 pm in the premises of KTHM College. The event is sponsored by Deepak Builders & Developers, Agri Research Pvt. Ltd., Chandukaka Saraf & Sons Pvt. Ltd. and Radio Vishwas as the Radio Partner.

Under the ‘Save Soil’ movement, Sadhguru has visited 27 countries in 100 days. This is their solo bike ride. After touring 26 countries, he recently arrived in his native place Jamnagar. As part of his global movement, a ‘Save Soil’ programme has been organised in Nashik.

Dandakaranya Nagari!

According to mythology, Lord Rama, the King of Ayodhya, made Nashik his abode during his 14 years in exile. This area, covered with dense forest, was referred to as Dandakaranya. Accordingly, taking text from the mythology, the venue of the Save Soil programme has been rnamed after Dandakaranya Nagari.