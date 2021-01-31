Dr Arti Singh to get Covid Women Warriors The Real Hero award

Nashik : The then district superintendent of police of Nashik and current Police Commissioner of Amravati district Dr Arti Singh will get the Covid Women Warriors The Real Hero award. The Union Women and Child Welfare Ministry has announced the award to her, taking note of the remarkable job she had done during Covid period at Malegaon.

Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Smriti Irani will give away citation and award to her in a programme which will be held at Vidnyan Bhavan, Delhi on January 31, 2021. The lockdown in the country had announced on March 23, 2020, to curb the spread of Covid-19. The Covid-19 had spread on large scale in Malegaon at that time.

District superintendent of police Dr Arti Singh was providing her guidance to address the fear among the police force. She had stayed at Malegaon for two months to encourage the police personnel. She had worked hard to change the mentality of citizens at Malegaon.

She had also appealed to many organisations to supply food grain to the poor. Dr Singh had skillfully handled the situation in Malegaon during the lockdown and had brought the situation under control.