Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is our role model: Youngsters

NASHIK: APJ Abdul Kalam aka Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, born on 15th October 1931 (Rameswaram, India), was a renowned Indian scientist and Politician. He served as a President from 2002 to 2007 and was nominated for the post with the support of both: the ruling party Bhartiya Janata Party and the then opposition-Indian National Congress. He played a significant role in the development of missiles and nuclear weapons in India.

He planned a program while working at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in 1982 and the program produced the maximum number of successful missiles, giving him the nickname ‘Missile Man of India.’ A secular man who promoted communal harmony and respect for each other’s religion. A man loved by all, hated by none. He had secured a special place in everyone’s heart, especially children, and motivated all to follow their passion and dreams.

He passed away on 27th July 2015 after suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of a lecture in Shillong. However, the legend will always stay alive in everyone’s heart. To understand how the legend impacted the lives of many and motivated them to achieve their dreams, Deshdoot Times spoke to a bunch of youngsters.

“Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was indeed a true legend for all the youth of the country. Throughout his entire life, profession, work, and writing, he has always inspired the new generation. He is still present in our hearts as Missile Man and People’s President. He was the person who had trust in the nation’s youth. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is truly an inspiration for all. He was a significant believer of ‘Simple Living, High Thinking’. His advice to the nation’s youngsters was to “dream dream and convert these into thoughts and later, into actions.” His life is a motivation for us. All we have to do is give our part as a new generation kid in making India a developed country. This is what he wrote in his book: “India 2020- A vision for the New Millennium.” - Ankita Ahire, CA aspirant

“A secular man who treated everyone with respect and dignity. Being a ‘People’s President’, he surely won the hearts of all the residents. He broke the shackles of poverty to reach the top with compassion and hard work. His virtues still live in every youngsters’ heart, and his positive attitude works like fuel for us. He loved children and believed in education for all. A successful scientist, his contribution to India’s space field is immensely huge. We need more politicians and human beings like him for a better India, and to create a secular India just like he wanted.” - Pravesh Kukreja, Businessman

“Whenever I feel low, I read his quotes as they motivate me to the core. I took a drop to prepare for NEET and didn’t clear the exam. I was heartbroken and wanted to leave the science field. However, I read many books, including his, to keep myself motivated and build a stronger version of myself. Many politicians use religion as a key to gain votes. However, he promoted secularism and believed in promoting each other instead of degradation. He was a role model for many youngsters. He was a great human being, and I wish to adopt the care and compassion he had for others. His knowledge in the science field, love for others, and unique perception towards life made him the man he was. We will always remember him and his positive aura.” - Shubhangi Chougule, BSC