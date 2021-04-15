Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti celebrated in a peaceful manner

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The Jayanti of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is celebrated every year with much enthusiasm. However, it was celebrated this year in a peaceful manner abiding by all Covid related norms. Earlier, the police had urged the people to celebrate the Jayanti at their homes. The state government has decided to impose strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread across the state. </p>.<p>Earlier, even Mahatma Phule Jayanti and Gudhi Padwa were celebrated simply. The city police had set up points at crowding places and on the main roads in the city. They also barricaded the main routes. There was a ban on the organisation of all cultural and religious programs to mark Dr. Ambedkar’s Jayanti. More than five people were not allowed at a time to pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar.</p><p>Various mitra mandals and organisations had organised programs to pay tributes to Dr. Ambedkar on the eve at CBS chowk, the statue of Dr. Ambedkar on Shivaji Road, and the old Rajwada area in Old Nashik. As night curfew is in place, police tightened the security on Tuesday night.</p><p>Citizens, office bearers of various parties and organisations paid tributes to Dr. Ambedkar in a group of five. As the procession, cultural and religious programs have been banned, the traditional procession could not be organised. Mandals office bearers and activists were largely disappointed due to this decision.</p><p><strong>Deolali, Bhagur</strong></p><p>The birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated in Deolali Camp and Bhagur. People exchanged greetings by staying at home due to Covid 19. The image of the great leader was worshipped by Assistant Commissioner of Police Sameer Sheikh and senior police inspector Subhash Deshmukh, at a function organised at Deolali Camp. The Jayanti was also celebrated at the Cantonment Board office of Deolali by following all the Covid 19 guidelines. Somnath Kadbhane, Dheeraj Dulgaj, and others were present on the occasion.</p>