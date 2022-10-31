DPS students share Diwali joy with orphans

Nashik

“We cannot heal the world today, but we can begin with a voice of compassion, a heart of love and an act of kindness.” In keeping with this sentiment, students of Delhi Public School, Nashik visited the Aadhar Ashram recently to share with them the joy and spirit of Diwali.

The morning began with a great feeling of satisfaction of being able to contribute to the well being of our society. Even if it’s small, the impact on the children’s lives will be great. Watching those priceless smiles made the students' day.

It also made the students realise how acceptance can make one’s life beautiful because being materialistic has somehow become a part of our daily lives. Hope these little efforts help the children take bigger and important steps for the future. In the end, we contributed to the upbringing of the society by giving back the love we received from the latter.