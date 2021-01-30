DPDC meet to witness uproar over unspent funds

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Out of the total received funds of Rs 713.58 crore by the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC), only Rs 50 crore has been spent, and about Rs 663 crore are yet to get spent. There are signs that a committee meeting that is to be held today (Jan 30) in the presence of the District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal will witness uproar over this issue. Meanwhile, the district administration was busy on Friday in making preparations for the review meeting. The committee had sanctioned a fund of Rs 713.58 crore for the financial year 2020-21. </p>.<p>But in the last nine months, only Rs 50 crore has been spent on development. Therefore, the administration is appealing to spend the remaining Rs 663 crore in two months. If the funds remain unspent, they will need to return them. Last year’s meeting also discussed the issue of unspent funds. The situation is the same this year too, and despite receiving funds, they aren't being spent on development work. Out of the fund of Rs. 713.58 crore, Rs. 50 crore has been spent on development work. Accordingly, the funds of DPDC got cut.</p><p> For other matters, the government had initially ordered the distribution of 10 per cent of the total budget, then 33 per cent. Similarly, Rs 54 crore for general schemes, Rs 24.48 crore for tribal development schemes, and not a single rupee for social welfare was received. The fund was first allowed to disburse money for the establishment, office expenses, then some ongoing or completed works. Accordingly, 36.19 crore for general so far, for tribal sub-plans 14.38 crore, only 50.57 crore has been spent. So now the district administration has the challenge to spend Rs 663 crore in two months.</p>