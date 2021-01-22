DPDC fund slashed by Rs 111 cr this year

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is facing a financial crunch. As a result, the District Planning Development Committee’s (DPDC) plan for the current financial year 2021-22 has been slashed by Rs 111.15 crore as compared to last year. It is likely to be around Rs 733 crore for the current financial year. </p>.<p>Funding for tribal and general development measures has been reduced. District Planning Development Committee meeting will be held at the end of January under Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal. Therefore, a draft plan for the financial year 2021-22 has been prepared by the District Planning Department. </p><p>Nearly Rs 348 crore has been earmarked for schemes, Rs 283.85 crore for tribal sub-schemes, and Rs 100.29 crore has been earmarked for Scheduled Caste sub-schemes. Under the general scheme, funds have been proposed for CM village roads, subsidy grants to village panchayats, micro-irrigation schemes, expansion of rural hospitals, innovative schemes. </p><p>Tribal welfare schemes including Thakkar Bappa Yojana, Grameen Swachhta Abhiyan, Small Irrigation Scheme, and Scheduled Caste Schemes, including Dalit colonies reformation scheme. Funds offered for backward class students schemes like tuition fees and examination fees, Gram Swachhta Abhiyan, and other schemes. </p><p>Rs 824.15 were planned for them in the current year. The plan has been altered to Rs. 733 crore as compared to the previous plan. In comparison, more Rs 111.15 crore is required for development works.</p>