Double delight for devotees

NASHIK: Giving a big relief to lakhs of devotees of goddess Saptashringi and Tulja Bhavani Mata, the MSRTC has launched to and fro Tuljapur-Saptashringi bus service. The service will ease darshan of the goddess for devotees from Nashik and Tuljapur regions.

As soon as the bus reached Shri Saptashringi gad at 8 am on Tuesday, the villagers felicitated the bus driver and conductor on behalf of the villagers by giving them shawl and coconut as well as the image of mother Saptashringi Devi.

Devotees and villagers from Nashik and Tuljapur have been greatly relieved with the start of this bus service.

Devotees visiting Saptashringi gad will get a bus from Tuljapur at 8 pm. After that it will reach the gad at 8 am. The same bus will take a halt at Saptashringi gad all day and will leave the shrine for Tuljapur at 8.15 pm.

Rajesh Gawli, Shantaram Gawli, Shravan Ahire, Hemant Kanade, Motiram Chavan, Prakash Patil and Vilas Sadgir were present at the occasion.

Arrival

The bus will leave Tuljapur at 8 am, Osmanabad: 8.25 mins, Bhum: 10 am, Pathrud: 10.20 am, Jamkhed: 11.30 min., Ashti 12 o’clock, Ahmednagar: 1.45 min, Shirdi: 3.30 min, Sinnar: 5.30 mins, Nashik: 6.15 pm. Will reach Shri Kshetra Saptashringi gad at 8 am.

Departure

The bus will leave Saptashringi gad at 8.15 pm, Nashik: 10 pm, Sinnar: 10.45 min., Shirdi: 12.45 mins, Ahmednagar: 2.30 mins, Ashti 4.15 min., Jamkhed: 4.45 min. , Pathrul: 5.30 mins, Bhum: 6.15 mins, Osmanabad 7.50 min and will reach Tuljapur at 8.15 am.