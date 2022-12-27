Do's and Dont's needed in pursuit of Artha & Kaama

He further elaborated the thought that one also needs to share his Artha. Keep what ever is necessary for you to live a decent llife and share the rest. This sharing brings in satisfaction.

Deglurkar Maharaj asserted that Artha and Kaama come with rules and rules are pertinent to life. One who follows rules attains goals. If Artha and Kaama are to give you pleasure, then there are limits to be followed. There can't be unlimited persual of Artha and Kaama. He also stated that these limitations are to be set by oneself and there are scriptures and the thought of Dharma which can guide you. If we do some thing wrong or illegitimate then the mind tells you to stop. But if the practise in life comes with set rules and limits through thought and intellect one can attain the goals of happiness that is Moksha. Dharma is not to be feared. it is simple way of life and behaviour through rules, he emphasised.