Dormitories, residential schools become shelter for Covid-19 patients

NASHIK: The health department has set up temporary Covid centres in government dormitories and residential schools during the second wave. This made it easier for thousands of patients to access healthcare. Hostels and residential schools of the social justice department have played an important role in giving shelter for Covid-19 patients.

In the second wave, hostels and residential schools have become shelters for patients, which has done a great job of providing health care to thousands of patients in the state. A total of 441 government hostels in the state provide education to about 45,000 backward class students every year. In many places in the state, dormitory buildings have been set up.

The facilities in this well-equipped building have eased the burden on the government’s health system during the Covid-19 period. In the second wave, the hospitals were full. Government hostels and residential schools have acted as angels to quarantine patients in the state. Out of the total 441 government hostels in the state, about 211 government hostels have been taken over by the local administration.

Of these, 182 hostels are in government buildings and 29 hostels are in rented buildings. Due to these 211 government hostels, thousands of patients were accommodated in those places by the district administration. The officers and employees of the government hostels have worked in the Covid19 context under the control of the district administration.

There are 90 residential schools for boys and girls belonging to Scheduled Caste in the state out of which 63 residential schools were taken over by the district administration and Covid Centre was started there. Apart from education from Std Vth to XIth, the accommodation has also been provided in this residential school.

In the Nashik division, out of 53 government hostels, 25 government hostels and 6 out of 10 residential schools were taken over by the local administration. n Nashik district, 3 hostels in the social welfare area in front of Nasardi bridge, a government hostel for children at Adgaon, a government hostel at Yeola, Pimpalgaon and residential schools were taken over by the district administration. Similarly, government hostels and residential schools in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Ahmednagar districts are playing an important role as Covid-19 centres.