Door-to-door survey to enroll students

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>During the Corona period, many working families migrated not only in the state but also across the country. Along with that, millions of students also dropped out of school. The Union Ministry of Education has now taken steps to bring these students into the mainstream of education. The Ministry has directed the state governments to conduct a door-to-door survey to identity out-of-school students. </p>.<p>The move aims at reducing the impact on education during the Corona period. The Ministry has also recommended measures to compensate the students for the losses incurred due to school closures during this period, and to prevent students from dropping out of school. </p><p>The Ministry has suggested, to reduce the impact of the Corona Crisis on out-of-school children, each state and union territory should adopt appropriate policies, prevent student dropouts, increase school enrollment, compensate students for their educational losses so far, and provide equal opportunities to all, the Ministry said in a statement.</p>